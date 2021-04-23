DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was taken to a hospital after a car and bicycle collided in Decatur.
It happened in the area of Oakland Avenue and McKinley Avenue Friday afternoon. A WAND News crew at the scene observed an ambulance taking someone from the area.
Police said the victim went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Traffic was slowed down earlier Friday afternoon under the bridge in the area of this intersection.
The station is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.
