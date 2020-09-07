Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.