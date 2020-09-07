SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An overnight shooting left one person wounded, police said.
Officers said the shooting happened in the area of East Spruce Street and 12th Street. The man was shot multiple times while outside of a residence in this area.
The man who was shot has non-life-threatening wounds.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
