SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A total of $10.2 million has been earmarked for construction of a Base Civil Engineer Complex for the National Guard in Springfield.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the funds have been secured through Congressionally Directed Spending in the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus appropriations bill. The BCE Complex is for the 183rd Air National Guard Wing at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield.
“These past two years in particular have been unprecedented for our National Guard, with mobilization levels higher and for a longer duration than at any time since World War II,” Durbin said. “Our Guard members have responded to a pandemic, natural disasters, and even to secure our U.S. Capitol building. I know a new Base Civil Engineer Complex will help ensure that our Illinois National Guard troops have the proper, modern, and safe facilities they need to meet their maintenance and preparedness needs. It will also help ensure the 183rd Wing’s future—this community’s future—for many years.”
Efficiency has been an issue for the 183rd Wing at the Springfield airport base. Operations are spread across seven separate buildings on opposite ends of the base, with all seven carrying high operating and maintenance costs with energy inefficient or deteriorating mechanical systems, a press release from Durbin's office said. A lack of adequate space led to "split drills" across Wing functions for part of 2022, which has made an impact on efficiency and readiness.
The release added three of the seven buildings fail to meet Anti-Terrorism and Force Protection requirements. Two are over 50 years old and "unsuited" for the mission of the BCE Complex.
With the new facility, existing needs will be consolidated into one complex comprised of two buildings. It will support combat engineer training and the sustainment, maintenance, modernization and operations of the 183rd wing and its two primary missions.
