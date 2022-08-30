PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- A police sting operation results in the arrest of 11 alleged child predators.
The News Gazette reports 11 individuals from areas ranging from Urbana, to New Lenox and Vandalia have all been arrested after an undercover cop posed as a teenage girl from Paxton online.
During the undercover operation, an officer would pose online, wait for adults to solicit the officer for sex, and arrange to meet the adults. When they arrived, police would be there to arrest them.
The paper reports, Kenneth J. Burklow Jr., 37, New Lenox; Donald C. O’Toole, 37, Danville; Andy E. Leppard, 42, Milford; Ruben Aguilera-Santoyo, 34, Onarga; Richard M. Durbin, 41, Rantoul; Joshua J. Heisler, 30, Paxton; Danny F. Dutton, 62, Vandalia; Robert S. Schaub, 25, Gibson City; Roel Lopez, 41, Arcola; Matthew G. Hickerson, 34, Buckley; and Cody N. Zoller, 34, Urbana were arrested and charged with felony crimes on Monday.
