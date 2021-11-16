WASHINGTON (WAND) - Springfield has been awarded $13.5 million in federal money for the Springfield Rail Improvement Project, lawmakers representing Illinois announced.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said this funding will "alleviate rail congestion and improve safety." Money will support new underpasses at Madison and Jefferson streets along the new Transportation Center.
Leaders believe the project will help to significantly reduce car and train accidents, alleviate rail crossing delays and lead to improved quality of life for residents by eliminating train horn noise.
Funds were awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation's RAISE grant program.
“The Springfield Rail Improvement Project is dramatically changing downtown Springfield by reducing rail congestion, creating jobs, and improving safety for passengers, drivers, and pedestrians. It’s a perfect example of federal dollars making our community better,” Durbin said. “I've been proud to work with Senator Duckworth to bring home much needed federal support for this project and will continue advocating for strong investments in Illinois’ transportation infrastructure.”
“This infusion of federal funding to the City of Springfield will help upgrade a critical link in our state’s rail network and help improve reliability and safety for both rail and roadway users,” said Duckworth. “I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to make sure Springfield and other communities all across Illinois receive the federal support they need to create good-paying jobs, ensure safer transit and improve infrastructure in every corner of our state.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, will provide $17 billion for Illinois. Click here for more information about how that funding is expected to be used.
