DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – President Joe Biden has signed a new infrastructure bill pumping billions of dollars into the economy along with repairing and replacing aging bridges, roads, buses and airports. It is known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have previously indicated Illinois will receive more than $17 billion in dedicated funding. Illinois will also be available for billions more in competitive grants.
- $149 million over five years is to support the expansion of an electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the state. Illinois is also eligible for $2.5 billion in EV charging grants.
- $9.8 billion for federal-aid highway projects and $1.4 billion for bridge replacement and repair.
- $1.7 billion over five-years to improve drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.
- $616 million for airport improvements over five years, increasing the Airport Improvement Grant Program and creating a new Airport Terminal Improvement Program.
Downstate bus and transit services will also benefit from billions in funding and grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.