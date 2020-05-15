MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 17th person has died from COVID-19 in Macon County, according to the Joint Crisis Communication team.
The resident was a male in his 80s and was a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility.
As of Friday, Macon County has performed 1,810 tests. Since Thursday there are three newly confirmed cases, for a total of 161 confirmed cases.
Of those confirmed, 54 have been released from isolation, 85 are at home isolating and 5 are hospitalized.
