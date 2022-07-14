(WAND) - The 18th annual Cycle Across Illinois charity bicycle ride kicks off Thursday.
The ridge from Alton to Bridgeview goes from July 14-17. It benefits the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors.
A group of 96 riders will be coming through the Decatur area Friday as part of the event.
When they reach Monticello High School along the route, they will hold a remembrance ceremony for fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. From there, they will continue on to the Champaign Police Department.
Oberheim was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident on May 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife and four daughters. r
The riders will arrive in Springfield Thursday and make a 30-minute stop at the Illinois Police Officers Memorial.
