Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass.
The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
The overpass will eliminate two at-grade rail crossings that cause traffic congestion when freight trains move through the area.
The project has been supported by Sen. Dick Durbin, Congressman Rodney Davis and Congressman Darin LaHood.
