CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said two drivers lost their lives in a Thursday night crash near Fisher.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened at about 8:22 p.m. on Illinois Route 47. The crash site was about a half-mile north of Illinois Route 136 west of Fisher. The two people who died were identified as 50-year-old Christopher J. Lonis of Aurora and 78-year-old Gordon W. Bane Jr. of Downs.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results showed they both died from blunt force injuries received in the crash.
Lonis and Bane were the drivers and only occupants of their vehicles.
Illinois State Police and the coroner's office are investigating the crash and the circumstances leading up to it.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.