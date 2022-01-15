CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews pulled two people out of a pond in Charleston after officials said they fell through ice.
At 7:44 a.m. Saturday the Coles-Moultrie County Public Safety Answering Point received a 911 call reporting 2 people falling through the ice near 13961 E. County Road, 620 N.
CECOM said it immediately dispatched the Lincoln Fire Dive Team, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Charleston Fire Department, and the Coles County Sheriff Department.
Coles County Deputy arrived on scene first and confirmed 2 occupants under the ice.
Officials said the Charleston Fire Department arrived before 8 a.m. Crews from Charleston Fire Department got in the pond with protective cold-water suits and searched aggressively for the missing people.
The Charleston Fire Department rescued 1 victim from the water at 08:06 a.m. Shore support from Lincoln Fire and Charleston Fire helped get the person to an ambulance. The second victim was rescued at 08:15 a.m.
Shore support from both agencies worked to move the victim to the ambulance. Both victims were taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care. First Responders also rescued 3 dogs from the pond.
Witnesses said the first victim was trying to rescue stranded dogs. When the victim fell through the ice, a family member then went to go rescue the victim. Both fell through ice.
No First Responders were injured at the incident. Status of the victims were unavailable at this time.
WAND News will update this story as it develops.
