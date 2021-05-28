TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were shot and one person is dead in a Thursday night Taylorville shooting.
Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of S. Main Street. Police say they were called to the downtown square around 10:00 p.m. for a report of a fight and shots fired at the downtown square. Chief Wheeler told WAND News the individual who died in the shooting is 17-years old and the other person who was wounded and recovering is 18-years old. The 18-year old has been released from Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Chief Wheeler says they have a suspect for the shooting in custody and charges are expected Friday morning.
The entire square in the area was blocked off at 11 p.m. Thursday until the early morning hours on Friday. Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
Barry added Taylorville will be a safe town, but guns and violence will not be tolerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.