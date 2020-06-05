GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Georgetown Fair is canceled, organizers announced Friday.
Organizers said the current state of events related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with social distancing and guidelines for large group gatherings, led to them deciding cancellation was the responsible decision.
"After weeks of monitoring, the decision to cancel our fair has not come easy," officials said in a press release. "Our number one priority is keeping all of our fairgoers safe."
People who already purchased concert tickets through Eventbrite have the option of rolling their ticket over to the Tracy Lawrence Concert, which is set for Aug. 13, 2021, or receiving a full refund. Customers do not have to take any action if they want to roll their ticket over.
Refunds will go back to customers on the card they used to purchase the tickets. An upcoming email from Eventbrite will detail this. Customers should email georgetownfairtickets@gmail.com if they want a refund, with purchaser name, email, phone number and order number (if available) included.
Organizers said they will be in contact soon with contributors to the 2020 fair in order to discuss options.
"Please support the 2020 sponsors of the Georgetown Fair!" officials said. "With these businesses and individuals' generous support, we are able to bring everyone to the fair and make improvements to grounds for year around use."
A full sponsor list can be viewed through this link.
Next year's Georgetown Fair is scheduled for Aug. 7-14, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.