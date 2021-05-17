BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured in an apartment fire in Beardstown, including three firefighters according to the Beardstown police department.
Police say the Beardstown Fire Department were still on scene around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. The fire happened 8:40 p.m. Sunday night at 601 East 4th street. Crews have worked over 12 hours to control the fire.
Police say as of 9:00a.m. Monday morning the fire is still considered active as areas of the building are inaccessible due to extensive damage. Fire crews and city officials are assessing the building for demolition options in order to extinguish the remaining fire.
The city is coordinating relief efforts for residents who have been affected by the fire. Police ask residents to stay clear of the area.
One resident was removed from the fire and is being treated at a local hospital for their injuries but they are expected to be OK. Beardstown Police say three firefighters were seriously hurt in the fire, two are still in the hospital as of Monday morning. Of those firefighters hurt, a 46-year old firefighter suffered serious injuries and is still in the hospital. A 35-year old firefighter suffered serious injuries but police say the injuries are not considered life threatening. The third firefighter hurt, a 23-year old, suffered serious non life threatening injuries and has been treated and released.
Witnesses tell WAND News one of the firefighters was hurt when they had to jump from the burning building.
At least five departments from multiple communities are battling the fire, according to witnesses.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as we learn more information.
