FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday morning crash in Ford County.
A Friday press release from state police said this happened at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday They said a 2007 Volvo was moving eastbound on 1200 North Road approaching the intersection of IL-115. At the same time, a 2016 Dodge was moving northbound on IL-115 at the intersection with 1200 North.
Troopers said the driver of the Volvo was using a phone and failed to stop at a stop sign. The car continued eastbound and hit the Dodge.
Both vehicles left the road and overturned.
State police identified the driver and passenger of the Volvo as Juanita A. Kesterson, 35, of Melvin and Joey A. Loveless, 36, of Melvin, respectively.
Stephen A. Bloomstrand, 65, of Loda was identified as the driver of the Dodge. Bloomstrand, Kesterson and Loveless were the people injured.
Potential charges are pending as an investigation by troopers continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.