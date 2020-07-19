DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An autopsy on a 31-year-old killed in Decatur found he was stabbed and not shot.
The Decatur Police Department was called to 100 block of South 17th street where they found a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle bleeding from the chest.
Police said the call came in at 5:34 a.m. on Sunday for the man bleeding. They initially told WAND-TV the victim had a gunshot wound, but an autopsy completed Monday in McLean County found Terry C. Theus had a stab wound that involved his heart.
The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after 8:00 a.m.
Police said they received information indicating the victim was not wounded at the 17th Street location. They said the victim was present at an earlier shots fired incident in the 1500 block of North Oakland that happened around 3:49 a.m. Police said during the shots fired call on Oakland, no injuries were reported.
The Decatur Police Department asks that anyone with information on the shooting incidents to call detectives at (217) 424-2734 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.