AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) -A 35-year-old woman from Auburn was arrested for the selling and distribution of methamphetamine throughout the area.
On Thursday, the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Drug Interdiction and Response Team arrested Christina L. Smith after conducting a traffic stop.
Officials say DIRT had been conducting a methamphetamine investigation in and around Auburn, and over the course of the investigation, they learned Smith was selling/delivering meth around Auburn.
Based on this information, a Sheriff's Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop on Smith.
Officials searched the vehicle and located approximately 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale.
Smith was arrested without incident and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
She has been charged with possession of methamphetamine but could face further charges due to a follow-up investigation.
Smith is currently on parole from IDOC for the delivery of methamphetamine.
