SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois leaders have announced $38 million in federal funding meant to help support students who face housing insecurity.
The funding will help efforts of schools to identify students who are in temporary living situations and provide them with services, a press release from the Illinois State Board of Education said. Leaders said the money will help schools overcome barriers that stand in the way of identifying students for services, especially during the pandemic.
In the last school year, schools statewide identified 17 percent fewer students to receive services related to housing insecurity compared to the year before. The number of students identified statewide dropped from 38,898 to 32,301.
Schools will be able to use the money to ensure students who deal with housing insecurity have equitable opportunities by covering school fee and school supply costs, transportation to and from school, extracurricular activities and appointments, counseling and other supports.
“For so many students, housing insecurity is an invisible burden that they carry to the classroom every day,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “With this new funding, our schools will be able to reach more students experiencing housing insecurity and ensure they receive the support they need. All of our children deserve a quality education, and that means safe and nurturing environments both in and out of the classroom.”
“So many families have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic. We hope to increase understanding among parents and educators that students in many different living situations can qualify for and benefit from this funding,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Living with friends or relatives, staying in motels or other short-term housing, or having to move out due to unsafe conditions or a disaster like flooding or fire – students and families in any of these circumstances are entitled to extra money to ensure they can continue to participate fully in all the opportunities school has to offer, as well as support for any trauma they may be going through.”
To illustrate the serious nature of housing insecurity, ISBE leaders referenced a study from the University of Chicago's Inclusive Economy Lab, which showed the issue can affect students' grade point averages, attendance rates and graduation rates.
