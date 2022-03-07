(WAND) - Americans can now order four additional free at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests from a federal website.
The federal government previously made a free order of four tests available for each U.S. household. Each home that ordered a package from the website can now request a second one, NBC News reports.
President Joe Biden had previously announced the addition of more tests being made available.
NBC News reporters confirmed they were successfully able to order a second batch of tests. They found those who previously ordered tests still saw a website message saying to "check back later to place a second order."
Since shipments started in January, the U.S. Postal Service said it delivered 270 million tests in 68 million packages to American homes.
President Biden's administration had set a requirement since mid-January for insurance companies to reimburse Americans for up to eight over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests each month.
The White House had already announced a program allowing pharmacists to prescribe antiviral pills on the spot for a person who tests positive for COVID-19.
