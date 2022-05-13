PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver was taken to a hospital after a Piatt County crash involving four vehicles occurred Friday.
Troopers said a vehicle was at a stop sign on Illinois 32 northbound at U.S. 36, which is near La Place. At the same time, a second vehicle was moving westbound on U.S. 36 at IL-32.
The first vehicle tried to drive northbound across U.S. 36 and moved into the path of the second vehicle, which hit the passenger's side of the first vehicle. The first vehicle then hit a third vehicle at the scene, pushing the third vehicle into a fourth vehicle that had been sitting behind it.
State police said the third vehicle was at a stop sign on IL-32 southbound at U.S. 36.
The driver of the first vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The road was closed until about 6:19 p.m. Friday.
