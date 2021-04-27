EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)-Five motorcycles were stolen from Legacy Harley Davidson shop in Effingham.
Effingham Police Officers responded to an active burglary alarm Tuesday morning around 12:08 a.m at Legacy Harley Davidson, 1315 Althoff Drive.
After arriving on the scene, officers found forced entry through the business's front door.
According to officers, five unknown subjects made entry; each subject selected a motorcycle of unknown value, started them, and drove off through the front door.
The Effingham Police Department is currently working with the Illinois Secretary of State Police to see if any similar events have happened in this region.
