DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A young girl was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Decatur Tuesday.
Police said the 5-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after being hit in 1100 block of East Condit St. around 1:40 p.m.
Officers said the child was crossing the street when she was hit.
The driver fled the scene but was found in the 2000 block of North Church St., police said.
No information about the driver has been released at this time. Police are investigating the incident.
The child's injuries are not life-threatening.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
