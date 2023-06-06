(WAND) - Illinois institutions are receiving over $6.8 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services medical research grant funding.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced the funding that will be put toward research programs to support advancements in sectors ranging from immunology to neurological disorders.
“By investing in Illinois’ cutting-edge institutions, we pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries, improved patient care, and life-changing treatments,” said Durbin. “This federal support is a crucial step towards enhancing health outcomes for every Illinois household.”
“Across the state, our universities and research institutions continue to be at the forefront for incredible medical advances,” Duckworth said. “This federal support will help Illinois’s research institutions thrive while they work to find cures and treatments for medical conditions and increase patient care.”
Recipients of HHS grants include:
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Clinical Research Related to Neurological Disorders): $436,150
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research): $1,170,694
- University of Illinois at Chicago (Alcohol Research Programs): $242,942
- National Opinion Research Center (Aging Research): $1,973,143
- University of Illinois (Research Program): $1,046,946
- Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (Clinical Research Related to Neurological Disorders): $1,205,629
- University of Chicago (Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research): $410,000
- University of Illinois at Chicago (Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research): $391,196
