ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois has confirmed eight new cases of a COVID-19 variant, bringing the state's total case count to nine.
The first case of variant B.1.1.7 was reported on Jan. 15 in Chicago. With the latest eight included, cases range in age from 12 to 63 years. All cases live in Cook County, including Chicago.
Specimens that tested positive were collected from Dec. 29, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021.
This variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom.
“With reports of this variant already in many states in the U.S., we anticipated its spread here in Illinois,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Early studies have found that this variant spreads more easily than what we have seen with the current prevailing variant. We are following closely to see if there is evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death. Based on the information available now, the vaccine will still be effective. Continued masking and vaccination when it is your turn remain our best path to defeating this virus as quickly as possible.”
“We expected to see more cases of this variant crop up, and people should know that the best way to protect themselves is continue wearing a mask, washing hands often, staying six feet away from others and getting vaccinated when it is your turn,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “CDPH is working closely with the CDC and IDPH to contribute to national SARS-CoV-2 strain surveillance, and building regional capacity and coordination for this more advanced, specialized molecular laboratory public health work is a top priority.”
IDPH plans to keep working with local health departments, academic partners, labs and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor for new cases. IDPH said it has increased surveillance for this variant and others through genomic sequence testing on a larger number of specimens.
Along with the B.1.1.7 variant, the 1.351 variant emerged in South Africa and the P.1 variant emerged in Brazil.
Officials reminded the public wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding grounds, keeping indoor spaces ventilated and frequently washing hands are the best tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19, no matter which strain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.