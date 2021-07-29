DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating after an 8-year old boy was wounded when someone shot the house he was staying in Wednesday night. Police believe its connected to a recent string of shootings in the Decatur area.
Decatur police were called to the 1100 block of East Division at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday night for the shooting. Witnesses told police, subjects in a light-colored sedan fire multiple shots at the house. At the time of the shooting, adults and children were inside, including the 8-year old boy.
Police say the 8-year old was hit by one of the fired rounds which passed through the exterior of one of his ears. Police say the wound was not life-threatening.
Decatur police say the address of Wednesday night's shooting is the home of a man who was shot on July 15th at Lowber and Locust Streets. Police add he was also in the home Wednesday night. However, police say he has not been cooperative in either shooting incidents.
Police also add that a vehicle related to another Decatur shooting that happened Monday night at 27th and Faires Parkway was located at this same address when the occupants ran from the vehicle and were apprehended, with a gun being recovered.
Because of the connection, police believe Wednesday's night shooting is related to other recent shootings.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.
