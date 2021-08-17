MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is coming back to the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA.
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Mattoon and Toledo facilities. Participants climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs - the same number first responders climbed in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Leaders said they believe bringing this recognition of the sacrifice heroes made on the day of the attacks to local communities is important.
“This event has been incredibly powerful for our participants, members and staff every year,” Emily Hayden, senior wellness director, said. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to bring it back again in recognition of the brave men and women who sacrificed so much on 9/11.”
Members and non-members can can reserve a stair climber for a one-hour time slot in the free Mattoon Area Family YMCA app, or by calling the Mattoon Y at (217)234-9494 or the Neal Center Y in Toledo at (217)235-2500.
Members will not be charged, but non-members must pay a $5 fee. Click here for more information.
