DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held Friday at the Lutheran School Association in Decatur.
The 2:30 p.m. ceremony featured words from Pastor Rob Goodwin of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, who LSA leaders said had a corner office near the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. In addition, the school's band and choir performed the National Anthem, and Taps was performed by Pastor Brett Hinrichs of Mt. Cavalry Lutheran Church.
Artwork displays showing 9/11 remembered through pictures were on display.
Students and staff were in attendance at this event.
