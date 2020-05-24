PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A car crash in Piatt County killed a man and sent another man to the hospital, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers said at 1:48 a.m. Sunday, a 50-year-old Monticello man was traveling along Interstate 72 near mile post 169 when the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Preliminary investigations found the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.
A 23-year-old man, from Bollingbrook, was a passenger in the car. He was rushed to an area hospital, no word on his condition.
The crash is under investigation.
