PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Paxton-Buckley-Loda community is fondly remembering Joey Hoopingarner, a local high school student who died from COVID-19 related complications.
Hoopingarner was a junior when complications related to the virus claimed his life Sunday night. Superintendent Cliff McClure alerted the public to what happened in a press release.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Principal Travis Duley sent out some thoughts from the staff members who knew Hoopingarner.
"Joey was a fun-loving kid who really blossomed over the past couple of years," the statement said. "Joey enjoyed being at school each day and would be upset if he ever had to be absent."
Staff said Hoopingarner's favorite school subjects were math and physical education. They added he enjoyed cooking, playing games and solving puzzles.
"He was very observant and paid close attention to details," they said. "Joey was quick to let somebody know if he spotted any errors, and he was a great volunteer within his classes."
The statement ended by talking about the positive energy Hoopingarner always brought with him. It called him a great friend "who loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor."
Following Hoopingarner's death, school leaders encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their child about their reactions and feelings about the situation.
"Students will have varied reactions to the death of a fellow student. Grief can take many forms which could include crying, withdrawal, anger, lack of appetite, and inability to sleep, " McClure said.
There were counseling services available to PBL High School students Monday. They will be available through the week and possibly longer, if they are needed.
Parents are asked to contact the building principal of their child's school if they need more support.
