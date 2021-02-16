DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The Macon County Fire Department has been working in overdrive to clear the roads this last week.
One snowplow got stuck on the side of the road, and crews are working in 12-hour shifts to make sure roads are clear again after snow drifts back onto them.
"A lot of people think it's a it's an easy job, but really, it's mentally challenging," said Joel Irvin, a Macon County highway maintainer.
Officials said the wind speeds created blowing snow that has made their jobs harder and more repetitive.
"I've used the phrase, 'it's like we're treading water.' We really are, we're just waiting until the storm gets over until we can actually make some headway and clear the road," said Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird.
On Tuesday, the wind speed went down and trucks were able to get some headway into clearing it better. On Monday, one snowplow got stuck.
"I had another driver coming at me and the roads aren't real wide...I [veered] off over the edge," Irvin said.
He and other workers are working in 24 hour cycles to make sure the road is always being worked on. That means 12 hour shifts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., then 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"It is long shifts and it gets tiring, but it's worth it, you know, to help citizens get where they need to go without getting, you know, in harm's way or getting hurt or anything," Irvin said.
And they are ready to keep working as much as need be.
"The sooner everything's done and everything's back to normal and everybody can get going where they want to go," Bird said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.