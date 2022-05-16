ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (WAND) - Abbott and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reached a consent decree creating a pat to reopen a Sturgis, Mich., plant and help ease an infant formula shortage.
The two sides reached an agreement on the steps necessary to resume production at the formula plant. The decree is subject to court approval.
The Sturgis plant closed after four infants who consumed formula from the facility became sick from bacterial infections. Two of those infants died. This partially triggered the shortage, and over 40 percent baby formula in the U.S. was out of stock during the week of May 8, per a report from CNBC.
As WAND News previously reported, the national shortage has created issues for parents, who have had to search everywhere to find what they need. The situation increased interest in milk banks and breast milk donations for some who have been desperate.
"Our number one priority is getting infants and families the high-quality formulas they need, and this is a major step toward re-opening our Sturgis facility so we can ease the nationwide formula shortage. We look forward to working with the FDA to quickly and safely re-open the facility," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We know millions of parents and caregivers depend on us and we're deeply sorry that our voluntary recall worsened the nationwide formula shortage. We will work hard to re-earn the trust that moms, dads and caregivers have placed in our formulas for more than 50 years."
Abbott could potentially be restarting he site in two weeks after the FDA confirms initial start-up requirements have been met. Production would first start on EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas, followed by Similac and other formula products. It will take six to eight weeks from the production restart before the products are available on shelves.
