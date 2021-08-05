TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital late Wednesday in Tuscola, police said.
Officers called the shooting at Brookstone Estates (1106 E. North Line Road) accidental. They said they were called to the scene at 10:11 p.m.
The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.