NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) - Several law enforcement agencies met in Nokomis today to do a training exercise.
They simulated an active shooter at North Elementary School. No students were present except for Junior EMT students who acted as victims in the simulation.
Law enforcement officers say after many recent mass shootings, its important for people to be prepared.
"Watch the headlines, every department needs to be prepared for this possibility," said Talon Burton, Nokomis Chief of Police.
Burton says these types of drills allow the department to practice working with other agencies and recognize any flaws in the school's safety plans,
"We all hope it never happens," said Burton. "But we had to be prepared and that's what these drills do for us. This is all about finding what our limitations are and finding where we can improve it at every level."
In particular, the department is working through staffing issues. He says rural police departments are all having issues recruiting new officers.
"Well, we always have manpower issues," said Burton. "Every department is facing them right now. The rural agencies are hit very hard. And so we had to rely very heavily on on our friends at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Robbins has been great."
Nokomis School Superintendent Dr. Scott Doerr says these drills help faculty get more comfortable with safety plans. They are able to participate in the simulation so they can learn where they need to make improvements.
"We want to be prepared in case in an event of anything ever happening," said Doerr. "And by doing that we practice and this is one of those practice days, we're going to make sure everyone's prepared and our plan is solid."
He said the school was also focusing on what happens in the week after an incident, such as a timeline for returning to learning, and have social workers on scene to help counsel students.
"It's a big process that it's going to take myself, my administrative team, my teachers and staff and the local emergency responders to make sure everything's playing that from the moment 911 is called until a week later when hopefully, we can get back into school and make sure everything's okay," said Doerr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.