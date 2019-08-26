SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield murder investigation led to two additional arrests Monday.
The U.S. Marshals Office previously arrested 39-year-old Corey Cathey, who is accused of shooting Miranda Goddard, 24, in the head on July 28. They later found him in Las Vegas.
Following Cathey’s arrest, Sangamon County deputies took 31-year-old Therez N. Bouvet into custody on a warrant for concealing or aiding a fugitive – a Class 4 felony charge. They said she went with Cathey to Nevada in her vehicle.
They also arrested 29-year-old Amanda K. Daugherty Monday in connection to the Goddard case on a Class 4 felony count of obstructing justice. Deputies said she gave detectives false information in the preliminary stages of their investigation.
Both women are in custody with bail set at $100,000 each. Each arrest happened in Springfield.