DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – ADM Cares donated three pallets of hand sanitizer to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Friday.
DMH says it is grateful for the donation as supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) remains in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. ADM Cares has been supplying about ten-thousand half-gallon bottles of sanitizer in the area. ADM has teamed up with a Kentucky distiller to produce the product.
In addition to the DMH donation ADM Cares has also provided sanitizer to 19 nursing homes and the HSHS Medical Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.