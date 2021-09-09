WASHINGTON (WAND)- Archer-Daniels-Midland in Decatur is receiving a $3.4 million grant for bio-fuel research.
U.S. Representative Rodney Davis announced on Thursday, that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office is granting ADM $3,466,844.
ADM will use the research to improve the availability of data that will support bio-processing separations development, as well develop supporting technologies to improve bio-processing separations.
This grant is one of 22 that were awarded nationwide totaling in a $64.7M effort to develop technologies and processes that produce low-cost, low-carbon bio-fuels for heavy-duty forms of transportation like airplanes and ships.
“Bio-fuels are a critical component of our nation’s energy portfolio and our agriculture economy,” said Davis. “They help reduce emissions while promoting American energy independence. This DOE grant will assist ADM and others in developing new innovations in the bio-fuels sector. I look forward to watching ADM utilize this grant and continuing to partner with industry stakeholders to further promote the production and use of bio-fuels.”
“ADM is on the cutting edge of new research and technologies to accelerate more sustainable and cost-effective production of biosolutions," said Todd Werpy, Senior VP and Chief Science Officer, ADM. "This project will help continue to advance our innovative work and expand the frontier of responsible, plant-based products that consumers are increasingly using every single day."
“Decarbonizing transportation is an essential part of the path to a net-zero carbon future. While electrification of smaller vehicles is gaining momentum, larger vehicles like planes will still rely on liquid fuels for the near future,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “This investment will accelerate the deployment of bioenergy technologies and mobilize public clean energy investment in the biofuels, chemical, and agricultural industries, which can lead to new good-paying jobs across the bioenergy supply chain and increased investment in rural economies.”
