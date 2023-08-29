CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Advocates for Nursing Home Care have collaborated with numerous local organizations to address the need of nursing home beds in Champaign County.
At the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, representatives met and discussed how they can resolve the crisis.
“We’re announcing a community collaborative of community leaders, stakeholders to look for a solution to the crisis we’re facing in access to nursing home beds in our community,” said Cathy Emanuel of Champaign.
The community collaboration consists of Carle, OSF, Christie Clinic, and six other organizations.
Director of Skilled Nursing and Facility Practice Matt Nieukirk says he was present to ensure patients are receiving the proper care after being hospitalized.
“I think our biggest thing is we want to make sure that when our patients leave the hospital, they are going to a facility where they are getting adequate and quality care,” said Nieukirk.
Emanuel says she hopes to have a few projected solutions in six to nine months.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.