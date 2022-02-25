DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of trying to kill three people at a group home had a charge upgraded to murder, a sworn affidavit from authorities showed.
Carson Hagood, 40, was charged with tree counts of attempted murder after the alleged January attack at Hickory Point Terrace in Forsyth. Macon County deputies said he used his hands and feet to batter three people in the home.
Two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while a third went to Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was reported to be in stable condition. One of the three victims died from her injuries on Feb. 16, deputies said, leading to a murder charge against the suspect.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the woman who died has been identified as 58-year-old Lynn Umphreys. Preliminary autopsy results showed suggest her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head.
Hagood went through a psychiatric evaluation to determine trial fitness. He was found unfit to stand trial in early February, per court records. If he ends up being found guilty in a bench trial, he could face as long as 25.5 years in a Department of Health and Human Services facility.
He will be back in court on March 2 for a fitness hearing, where officials will again evaluate if he can stand trial in the case.
The case remains under investigation by the Sangamon County coroner and the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
