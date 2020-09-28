PEKIN, Ill. (WAND) - A Pekin mother accused of causing her baby's death is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
According to NBC affiliate WEEK, 19-year-old Angel Vanduker is accused of giving conflicting stories to investigators about what happened to her 11-month-old daughter. An affidavit of probable cause said she was "frustrated and tired and had attempted to get the baby to lay down with her on the couch."
She's accused of putting a blanket around her daughter and holding her tightly to the chest with a hand behind the infant's head for several minutes and until she stopped squirming, per the affidavit.
The document said she performed an act likely to cause death and that her actions caused a child's death. The baby died after she was taken off life support Thursday.
WEEK reports an autopsy found the infant died from suffocation.
