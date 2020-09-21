DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Birthdays and holidays will not be the same for Vivian Penermon.
Her son, Corey Laster, would have been 34 this year. He will not be able to see his son excel in the eighth grade and beyond. Unfortunately, those moments were taken away from him.
"For him not to be here, we just have to go to the cemetery and wish him birthdays and everything has to be done at his grave," Penermon said.
On Sept. 22, 2019, reports show someone tried to rob Laster. Laster was shot in the back and police have not arrested a suspect yet. From that moment, Penermon said her life changed.
"I could find myself cooking food in the kitchen that he would love to eat and breaking down in tears," Laster's mother said. "For just a moment, I could imagine myself preparing that meal for him until reality kicks in."
Laster's family described him as a man who loved his family and someone who wanted to make a positive impact in his community and himself. Penermon said her son had a desire to change his life and seek the Lord. This is something that comforts her while she is grieving.
The pain of losing a child to gun violence is something Penermon does not want another family to feel. She's not alone. Penermon shares that pain with other mothers in Decatur who lost their children to gun violence. Their message to central Illinoisans is to put the guns down.
"Who's next?" Penermon asked. "I never thought it would be me."
Laster family is hosting a balloon release in his memory on Tuesday. The ceremony will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery at 5:00 p.m.
