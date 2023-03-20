SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A brief was filed to the Supreme Court in the appeal of the decision made by a Sixth Circuit Judge on March 3.
Illinois' ban on certain firearms was ruled unconstitutional by Judge Rodney S. Forbes. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R-Decatur) is a plaintiff in the case. Rep. Caulkins told WAND that he was happy with the outcome but expected the Illinois Attorney General to appeal the case to the Supreme Court
A 107 page brief was filed by the Attorney General's office on March 20 to the Illinois Supreme Court. The AG's argument is that the gun ban "takes restrained, measured steps to alleviate the significant threat to the public health, safety, and welfare associated with assault weapons and LCMs [large capacity magazines], and, in particular, their use in mass shootings."
The full brief can be found below:
