Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.