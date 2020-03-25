CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raul is urging online marketplaces to put an end to price gouging during the outbreak.
Raul and 33 other attorney generals sent a letter asking for companies like, Amazon, Craigslist, eBay, Facebook and Walmart to quickly start preventative measures on their online platforms to ensure customers are not being taking advantage of.
“We believe you have an ethical obligation and patriotic duty to help your fellow citizens in this time of need by doing everything in your power to stop price gouging in real-time,” the letter reads, in part.
The other states include, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.
“Americans are already worried about their health and the health of their loved ones during this pandemic. They shouldn’t also have to worry about being ripped off on the critical supplies they need to get through it,” said Abe Scarr, Illinois PIRG Education Fund director. “We’re grateful for the leadership of Attorney General Raoul and the 32 attorneys general who are standing up for consumers during this crisis. Elected officials shouldn’t wait any longer to investigate how online platforms may be enabling price gouging.”
The letter can be found here.