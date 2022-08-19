Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – For the first time since 2018 the Coles County Air Show returns to the airport in Mattoon on Saturday.
The one-day show will feature a performance by the U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs. Huey and Cobra helicopters will also be part of the show and be available for rides. Static displays of some aircraft will also be featured.
There will be kids activities and food vendors. Admission and parking are free. Gates open at 11 am and the show runs from noon until three.
