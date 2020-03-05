DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Akorn has eliminated their third shift at the Wyckles Road facility in Decatur, according to a statement from the company.
Akorn will end third shift and is "seeking volunteers." It's not clear just how many people this decision will impact. However, the company said it does not trigger any WARN notices which are for companies laying off over 50 people.
“As part of the Company's 2020 planning process, Akorn identified the need to eliminate some current associate positions. This was part of normal yearly planning needed to identify resources necessary to execute on business plans,” a statement from Akorn said.