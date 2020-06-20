ILLINOIS (WAND) - All four of Illinois' health regions are currently on track to move to phase four as early as next week, according to Gov. J.B Pritzker.
"All regions seem to be meeting metrics to move to phase four," the governor said during a press conference Wednesday.
Illinois has been in phase three of Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan since late May. Current metrics suggest Illinois could move into phase 4 as early as June 26.
The following criteria will be required for phase four to begin:
- At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period
- No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days
- Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators
- Testing available in region regardless of symptoms or risk factors
- Begin contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis for more than 90% of cases in region
Under phase four, gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed. Bars and restaurants can reopen with capacity limits, health and fitness clubs can reopen with capacity limits, and movie theaters can begin reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.