DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - All Decatur Public Schools students, except those at Dennis Lab School, will start school in person August 14.
DPS announced to families and staff that Dennis Lab School students will start in person at a later date, tentatively set for Tuesday, September 5. That is the day after the Labor Day holiday.
This news comes after the abrupt closing of the Dennis Lab School.
"We have clear guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education," DPS said. "We’ll be sharing more information about expectations for the upcoming school year in the next few days, and we look forward to a great school year."
Families and staff of Dennis Lab School were told the start of school will be delayed as modular units for students to attend in person at the temporary Dennis location at Garfield School, located at 300 Meadow Terrace Place on Decatur’s South side continue to be set up.
"Delaying the start of school will also mean that Dennis students must attend beyond the established end of the school year for the rest of the District. The end date for Dennis students and staff will tentatively be Friday, June 14, 2024," DPS said.
In a statement, DPS continued, "We know this entire process has been frustrating and has created a lot of stress for our families and our staff. We have had multiple conversations with ISBE and the Regional Office of Education regarding possible solutions, including e-learning, emergency days, and alternate locations. However, given the statutory constraints, and the logistics and availability of alternative locations, we have determined that pushing back the start of school for Dennis students is the most practical solution. One note for Dennis families who use the Extended Day program – it will not be available until students begin attending classes on the first day of in-person instruction, again tentatively set for Tuesday, September 5. We will also provide grab-n-go meals for Dennis students, starting Monday, August 14, and continuing through the time that students are not in session in person."
More information will be released as details are finalized.
