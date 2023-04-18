PIATT CO., Ill. (WAND) — University-owned Allerton Park will be inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network on Earth Day - Saturday, April 22.
According to the network, Allerton consists of around 1,500 acres of natural areas. Dominant tree species in the park include White, Black, Northern Red, and Bur Oak, Shagbark, Shellbark, Mockernut and Bitternut Hickory Hackberry, Silver Maple, and
Nate Beccue, Natural Areas Manager at Allerton Park said, “Allerton Park is one of the most beautiful forests in Central Illinois and also one of the largest areas of contiguous forests. Large, forested tracts like Allerton are important breeding areas for many neotropical birds whose populations have declined dramatically as forest fragmentation has created smaller isolated woodlots throughout the region.”
Park officials will be presented with a plaque during a public ceremony on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend the short recognition ceremony followed by a hike to showcase the spectacular natural features of the park. Attendees will gather at the Lost Garden / McDonald Family Trails Parking Lot on the south side of the park.
Old-Growth Forest Network's mission is to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, publicly accessible forests. The organization’s goal is to ensure the preservation of at least one forest in every county in the United States that can sustain a forest, estimated to be 2,370 out of a total of 3,140 counties.
This past weekend, the network welcomed its first Illinois forest to the network by adding Mt. Carmel's Beall Woods State Park and Nature Preserve.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.