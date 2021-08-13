DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public School district says they have been notified by the bus service they contract, Alltown, that a number of bus drivers are out with COVID.
The district tells WAND News they are working to find a solution. Decatur Public Schools go back to the classroom on Monday. The district says many bus routed will not have a driver when students start on Monday.
Decatur Public Schools is calling families on the routes affected.
"We understand that this is a huge inconvenience for our families. We are pushing Alltown to find a solution as quickly as possible, which includes bringing in drivers from other towns," said Denise Swarthout, Chief Communications officer with Decatur Public Schools.
The district is asking families affected to provide transportation for students who ride the impacted bus routes. Accommodations will be made for affected families who are unable to provide transportation so that students are not marked absent.
The district says they will send out more information when there is a resolution from Alltown or drivers are released from COVID quarantine.
