DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Natural fires in the Amazon are rare. However, a study from environmental scientists show fires started by humans can have effects on regional climates. In the Midwest, that could mean less rain.
NASA said its aqua satellite showed carbon monoxide was moving across the Earth. Cabon Monoxide, according to NASA, plays a role in both "air pollution and climate change."
Many of the fire were set illegally for Brazil's beef industry. Farmers in the Central Illinois could reap the consequences. In a 2014 study published in the Nature Climate Change, a complete deforestation in the Amazon means less rainfall during agricultural seasons. Dan Williams, a farmer for 44 years, said he wouldn't be surprised if there was two-to-three years of dry farming.
"We've had some years in the 80s and it was awful dry," Williams said.
If the Midwest were to experience less rain, Williams said he'd have to adjust.
"You'll have to plant varieties that are more drought tolerant. Do more rotations," Williams said. "Other than that, I don't know what I would do."
Its estimated 17 percent of the Brazilian amazon is already deforested. While Williams might have to prepare for the unexpected, scientists said it could be a problem if Brazil's deforestation reaches up to 25 percent.