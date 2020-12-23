FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - AMC CLASSIC Hickory Point 12 movie theater has permanently closed.
WAND News is working to learn the exact reason for the closure and when the decision was made to shut down the theater.
Some movie-goers received e-mails informing them of the closure and inviting them to visit the next closest theater, AMC CLASSIC Decatur 10.
Movie theaters across the country have been struggling to stay afloat amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has shuttered most theaters and sent many new release movies straight to at-home streaming services.
